Mon Aug 26, 2019
Pakistan

August 26, 2019

PM Imran Khan to address nation today on Kashmir issue

Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today on Kashmir issue, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Monday.

The PM will brief the nation on the current state of affairs in the occupied territory where the Narendra Modi government has imposed a curfew since August 05 to suppress protest against abrogation of Article 370.

The address will reportedly be aired at 05:30 pm.

