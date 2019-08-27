PM Imran brings up Sarfaraz's decision to bowl first against India in motivational speech

Months after Pakistan suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of India in a cricket World Cup 2019 match, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday brought up the encounter in his motivational speech for students.

The prime minister was addressing students at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute where he highlighted the importance of the approach one adopts while entering a competition.

The prime minister, who is also the former Pakistan captain, cited examples from cricket saying it applies to all fields of life.

The prime minister said the strategies are completely different when captain enters the field with the only aim to emerge victorious.

He said the mindset helps the captain with selection of team and enables him to take more risks.

He said the games are played either with the determination to win or with the fear of losing.

"Fear limits your potential," he said.

The former cricket hero, who led Pakistan to its only World Cup victory in 1992, cited the recent example of the national team's defeat in the tournament which was partly blamed on Sarfaraz Ahmed's decision to bat first despite winning the toss.

The prime minister of Pakistan had advised Pakistan team just hours before the match that the Green Shirts should opt to bat first if they won the toss.

Ignoring his advice, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and chose to bowl first.