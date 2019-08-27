Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, other dignitaries grace Imad Wasim's valima ceremony: Watch video

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s all-rounder Imad Wasim’s valima ceremony was held here in the federal capital on Monday. Cricketers, politicians, military officials, other dignitaries graced the joys event.



The cricketer, who got married to London-based Sania Ashfaq, had an intimate nikkah ceremony at Faisal Mosque on Saturday.

DG ISPR Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor, Prime Minister Imran Khan's special assistant on political affairs, Naeemul Haque, senior PTI leader Babar Awan, former finance minister Asad Umar, and Senator Faisal Javed Khan were among the guests at Imad Wasim's valima.

On the other hand, the all-rounder’s fellow cricketers, Yasir Shah, Umar Amin, Umar Gul, and Ahmed Shehzad were also present at the auspicious event.

After Hassan Ali, Imad Wasim has became the second Pakistani cricketer to tie the knot this week.







