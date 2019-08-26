Ayushmann Khurrana gears up for his next big ‘bald’ film

B-town’s risk-taker Ayushmann Khurrana is unstoppable with his preference in films and characters. From ‘Vicky Donor’ to ‘Badhaai Ho’, the actor has established his acting prowess and the movie buffs cannot seem to get enough of him.

The 34-year-old actor is known to not shy away from taking risks and doing distinctive characters and the promo of his forthcoming film ‘Bala’ proves it, yet again.

In this one minute, four-second-long teaser, the star can be seen riding a bike with Shah Rukh Khan’s song ‘Koi Na Koi Chahiye’ playing in the background.

Ayushmann’s character is embracing a joyful mood and radiating jovial vibes all around as he can be seen a black cap that gives away his big secret, unveiling his bald scalp underneath after the cap flies off.

In no time, Bala’s happy face turns gloomy and along with the looks and music, Ayushmann’s expressions make the teaser entertaining and exciting.



The film follows the story of Bala (Ayushmann), a man who is balding untimely and how he copes with the circumstances.

The film also narrates protagonist’s relationship with two women, played by Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.

Sharing the teaser on social media. The ‘Andhadhun’ star captioned the promo, “It’s time to make some bold, oops bald moves!”

The satirical black comedy film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film releases on November 22 this year.

