Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra gets served worms in her 5-star hotel meal

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra much like the B-Town star, is not having the best week as during her stay at luxury hotel, she was served a not-so-appealing meal filled with worms.

Sharing a video of her food during her stay at a luxury 5-star hotel in Indian city of Ahmedabad, Meera revealed that the meal she received at the Double Hilton Hotel was filled with worms.

“So I ordered food from room service. I was staying in Double Tree Hilton in Ahmedabad and this is what I get. I get worms in my food. Guys please see it properly because this is something which we just cannot ignore. So we stay in these big hotels and we pay them a bomb for everything and they give us worms in our food,” she said.



“So I have been staying here since last one week and since the time I’ve checked in, I have been falling unwell, I have been falling sick. And now I see the reason. For the first time, I could just see worms in my food. Let’s just put this out on the social media. Thanks guys,” she added.

“Staying in @doubletree in ahembdabad. @doubletreeahmedabad And got maggots in my food. U pay bomb fr these hotels nd they feed u maggots. Its so shocking @fssai_safefood plz take some immediate action. Where are the health safety regulations now!! #maggots #doubletreebyhilton,” she added in her caption.

