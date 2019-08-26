Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra gets served worms in her 5-star hotel meal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra much like the B-Town star, is not having the best week as during her stay at luxury hotel, she was served a not-so-appealing meal filled with worms.
Sharing a video of her food during her stay at a luxury 5-star hotel in Indian city of Ahmedabad, Meera revealed that the meal she received at the Double Hilton Hotel was filled with worms.
“So I ordered food from room service. I was staying in Double Tree Hilton in Ahmedabad and this is what I get. I get worms in my food. Guys please see it properly because this is something which we just cannot ignore. So we stay in these big hotels and we pay them a bomb for everything and they give us worms in our food,” she said.
“So I have been staying here since last one week and since the time I’ve checked in, I have been falling unwell, I have been falling sick. And now I see the reason. For the first time, I could just see worms in my food. Let’s just put this out on the social media. Thanks guys,” she added.
“Staying in @doubletree in ahembdabad. @doubletreeahmedabad And got maggots in my food. U pay bomb fr these hotels nd they feed u maggots. Its so shocking @fssai_safefood plz take some immediate action. Where are the health safety regulations now!! #maggots #doubletreebyhilton,” she added in her caption.
