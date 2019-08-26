Saba Qamar sizzles in her latest jaw-dropping photo shoot

Pakistan’s leading lady Saba Qamar has become the talk of town after a jaw-dropping photo shoot that is making hearts swoon all around.

The 35-year-old ‘Baaghi’ starlet’s latest shoot has set fire to the internet with her killer looks that undeniably prove the beauty queen stands undefeated.

Photos from the shoot by photographer Alee Hassan were dropped on the actor’s Instagram on Sunday where she has also taken a dig at the unnecessary hate that came her way after the pictures were released on social media.



Sharing one of Madonna’s quotes, Saba captioned one of the photos: “I’m tough, ambitious and I know exactly what I want. If that makes me a bitch, Okay.”

On the other hand, another one of her looks from the shoot where she looks like a vision in a white seamless gown has also garnered the internet’s attention who are criticizing the star for an ‘un-Islamic’ image portrayed of the country.













