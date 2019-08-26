Seven killed in mid-air collision in Spain's Mallorca island

MADRID: At least seven people including two children were killed in a mid-air collision between a small aircraft and a helicopter over Mallorca island on Sunday.



The regional Balearic Islands government took to Twitter to share the sad incident, saying, two aircraft crashed over the central town of Inca .

Seven people aboard the two aircraft, two on the plane and five on the helicopter, perished in the crash, said a police spokesman.



According to the authorities, a couple and their two children were aboard the helicopter along with the pilot.

Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands are popular with both Spanish and foreign tourists, especially in the summer season.



Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed condolences to the victims´ families, and said in a tweet that he was "following the news from... Mallorca with concern."