Shahid Kapoor opens up about wife Mira Rajput’s possible Bollywood debut

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is known to be a fan-favourite in front of the cameras with his star performances and charisma but his ladylove Mira Rajput is just as much of a crowd-puller.

While there have been speculations rife about the star’s wife making her debut into acting soon, the 38-year-old finally opened up about the buzz saying she has never really expressed a desire for ‘such inclinations.’

“She supports me for what I do, and I will continue to support her for whatever she wants to do,” he said.

“She is creative and has great sense of clothes and is very good with food, too. She is well spoken and well read. She is also quite good with make-up. I appreciate all those things about her. She has a sense of design when it comes to houses and furniture. Having said that, she is pretty comfortable in front of the camera, too,” he further added.