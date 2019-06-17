Shahid Kapoor reveals his fights with Mira Rajput can last up to 15 days

Bollywood’s power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput may appear to be a picture-perfect duo from the looks of it, but they too have their fair share of falling-out.



In an interview with BFFs with Vogue, the 38-year-old revealed that like every couple, Mira and him also engage in arguments and quarrels that can last for days.

"I usually get flustered when my wife and I have a fight. It bothers me, and I take time to get over it. It’s once in a couple of months, but when we do fight, but ours lasts a long time, like 15 days. You know it [the tension] is there, and you finally talk it out,” he stated.

"It’s good to fight. It’s important to hold your own. It’s important to disagree and deal with each other’s differences and resolve the problem. Problems are going to happen, and you have to get past that,” he further added.