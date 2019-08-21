Jiah Khan, actor who committed suicide, to have a documentary made on her

Late Indian actor Jiah Khan's life and death will now be made into a documentary, several Indian media reports suggest.

According to Mumbai Mirror, a British television broadcaster is planning to make a three-part docu-series on the mysterious death of Jiah Khan.

“It’s too early for us to say anything about the documentary,” the tabloid quoted one of the film’s co-ordinators as saying.

Jiah committed suicide and was found hanging in her room on June 3, 2013, after reports of a possible breakup with actor Sooraj Pancholi made headlines.

The actor was later arrested in connection with the case by Mumbai Police.

Jiah was only 25. Her mother Rabia has claimed that her daughter's death was not a suicide but a homicide.

Sooraj who had kept mum on the matter regarding all the allegations penned a long, emotional post on Instagram last year.

“Today I complete 28 years of my life. I want to take up this moment to share a few thoughts that have been in my heart for a while. I wanted to wait to speak out until the case ended, but it’s taken longer than expected. I don’t know where to start from. It is difficult to express some feelings when so many people, so many emotions are involved. First, I want to thank those who have stood by me like a pillar of strength. It has been a long journey that started when I was still trying to understand life. I have been fighting the case in court for the last 6 years, with patience and respect, waiting for the trial to be completed. In this process I have been called a murderer, a criminal, an abuser and so much worse. I read these things about me almost every single day. And my heartfelt effort has always been to be strong, respectful and ignore it. But they still fill my and my loved ones’ heart with so much sadness. I don’t blame the people who call me names, because that’s how i have been portrayed in public, but i’m not the monster that has been portrayed in headlines. I know how easy it is to think the worst of someone and accuse them but it is exceptionally hard to prove myself innocent as there’s a procedure that we need to follow. A procedure that has taken long enough that i have been made to feel guilty without even being given a fair chance to prove my innocence. There have been accusations and assumptions but there has been no validation,” he had written on his birthday.

Jiah made a her cinematic debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s 'Nishabd' where she was seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She was also seen in Aamir Khan’s 'Ghajini' and Akshay Kumar’s 'Housefull'.

