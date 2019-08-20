Indian cricketer KL Rahul dating Alia Bhatt’s best friend Akansha?

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has been going strong with Ranbir Kapoor but it looks like her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor may also have been swept off the market after linkup rumours of her with Indian cricketer KL Rahul.



As the rumours went rife about the B-Town beauty’s best friend who is gearing up for her own debut on silver screens, the cricket champ addressing the rumours decided to still leave fans in a haze as he gave a discreet and ambiguous statement.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Rahul was asked about his bond with Akansha to which he stated: “Oh, all these things have been written about? I don’t really read the papers, so I don’t know what has been written about me. I have learnt to keep my personal life personal and not make it a thing to talk about. I am committed to cricket right now.”

Moreover, even regarding his relationship status Rahul decided to not comment as he stated: “I don’t really know. When I figure that out, I will give you a call and tell you.”

The buzz surrounding the two had come afloat after Akansha had posted a picture with the cricketer and captioned it: “...n i’m so good with that.”







