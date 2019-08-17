Salman Khan is getting married to me, says Zareen Khan about a rumour she wants to hear

Bollywood star Zareen Khan left all fans in fits after she was asked to make a rumour about herself and it looks like similar to the rest of the lot, she cannot resist megastar Salman Khan’s charm either.

During an interview with Etimes, the actor opened up about her career while also giving some playful and funny answers that made her fans go hysterical.

The 32-year-old ‘Veer’ star was asked if there’s a rumour she would like to spread about herself to which she replied:

“A fun rumour I would like to spread is that Salman Khan is getting married to me.”

Moreover, she was asked about choices to kill, marry and hookup to which she said: “I would not want to kill anybody and I don’t believe in marriage because it is a pure constitution but in today’s time it has become a joke, so hook up with...Gautam is married and Karan is also married, bache sirf humare Salman, so Salman.”

The actor had made her debut alongside Salman Khan back in 2010 in the film ‘Veer’ and is currently prepping up to break into the Telugu industry.