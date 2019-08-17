Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increase to $15.577 billion: SBP

ISLAMABAD: After receiving inflows of $500 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15,577.5 million as on August 09, 2019, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Saturday.



The foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $8,264.4 million while the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $7,313.1 million, according to SBP.