Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increase to $15.577 billion: SBP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: After receiving inflows of $500 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15,577.5 million as on August 09, 2019, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Saturday.
The foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $8,264.4 million while the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $7,313.1 million, according to SBP.
ISLAMABAD: After receiving inflows of $500 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15,577.5 million as on August 09, 2019, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Saturday.
The foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $8,264.4 million while the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $7,313.1 million, according to SBP.