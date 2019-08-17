close
Sat Aug 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
August 17, 2019

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increase to $15.577 billion: SBP

Pakistan

APP
Sat, Aug 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: After receiving inflows of $500 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15,577.5 million as on August 09, 2019, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Saturday.

The foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $8,264.4 million while the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $7,313.1 million, according to SBP.

Latest News

More From Pakistan