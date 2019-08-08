Forex reserves fall to $15.020 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $15.020 billion during the week ended August 2 from $15.061 billion in the previous week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

The SBP’s foreign exchange reserves decreased $38 million to $7.729 billion on the back of external debt servicing and other official payments.

The forex reserves held by commercial banks slightly drop to $7.291 billion from 7.294 billion.