close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

Forex reserves fall to $15.020 billion

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $15.020 billion during the week ended August 2 from $15.061 billion in the previous week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

The SBP’s foreign exchange reserves decreased $38 million to $7.729 billion on the back of external debt servicing and other official payments.

The forex reserves held by commercial banks slightly drop to $7.291 billion from 7.294 billion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business