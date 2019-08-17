Suarez injured, joins Messi on Barca treatment table

MADRID: Luis Suarez joined Lionel Messi on the sidelines on Friday after injuring his calf during Barcelona´s opening game of the season against Athletic Bilbao.

Suarez hobbled off in the 37th minute against Bilbao, leaving Barca without their two premium strikers for the start of the defence of their La Liga title.

Messi also sustained a calf injury in training earlier this month and was not deemed ready for the match at San Mames.

Antoine Griezmann, who was making his debut after joining from Atletico Madrid in July, replaced Suarez in the central striker role while Rafinha came off the bench and took the Frenchman´s spot on the left.

Suarez departed moments after latching onto a poor passback and hitting the post while Rafinha struck the crossbar with a curling effort from distance.

As well as Messi, Suarez and Griezmann, Barcelona have Ousmane Dembele as another option in the front three while the club are negotiating with Paris Saint-Germain over re-signing Neymar.

Philippe Coutinho, however, looks set to leave the club. Barca director Guillermo Amor told Movistar on Friday that there was an "agreement in principle" for the Brazilian to join Bayern Munich on loan.