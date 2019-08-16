close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 16, 2019

Imran Khan telephones Donald Trump, discusses occupied Kashmir issue

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Aug 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic contact with US President Donald Trump, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Friday.

During their telephonic conversation, PM Imran Khan took the US President into confidence regarding the UN Security Council meeting today in which Indian occupied Kashmir issue is being discussed.

Khan conveyed Pakistan's concern on recent developments in Occupied Kashmir and the threat they pose to the regional peace.

They also discussed the situation in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister said the conversation between the two leaders was held in a cordial environment. They also agreed to remain in contact over the occupied Kashmir issue.

