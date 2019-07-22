Trump offers to mediate between Pakistan and India on Kashmir issue

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday offered to mediate the decades-long Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India, a move that would signal a shift in long-standing US policy that the issue must be solved bilaterally.



"If I can help, I would love to be a mediator," Trump said at the White House, where he was hosting Pakistan´s Prime Minister Imran Khan. "If I can do anything to help, let me know."

US President welcomed PM Imran Khan upon his arrival at the White House.

Trump further said that Pakistan is now helping the US advance on the Afghanistan peace process.



Earlier, the White House tweeted, “This afternoon, President @realDonaldTrump welcomes Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI of Pakistan to the White House!”









