Trump calls PM Imran gentleman who he liked a lot

Washington: Days after Prime Minister Imran Khan returned from his official visit to the United States, President Trump said he has a lot respect for the Pakistani leader who he liked a lot.
During a recent media interaction, the US President said " We are doing very well, as you know, with Pakistan.
I met a gentleman who I liked a lot, as you know, last week from Pakistan.
I have a lot of respect for him. We have a good friendship, a good feeling, good chemistry. I think Pakistan will help us and I think others will get involved," he said.
