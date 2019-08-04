close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 4, 2019

Trump calls PM Imran gentleman who he liked a lot

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Aug 04, 2019

Washington: Days after Prime Minister Imran Khan  returned from his official visit to the United States, President Trump    said  he has a lot respect for the Pakistani leader who he liked a lot. 


During a recent media interaction, the  US President said " We are doing very well, as you know, with Pakistan.

I met a gentleman who I liked a lot, as you know, last week from Pakistan. 

I have a lot of respect for him. We have a good friendship, a good feeling, good chemistry. I think Pakistan will help us and I think others will get involved," he said.


