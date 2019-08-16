Four arrested after protests outside Indian Embassy in London

LONDON: Four people have been arrested following a demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in Westminster on the country's annual Independence Day - marked as Black Day by Kashmiris.



Police said the planned demonstration was "largely peaceful" but officers had to respond to a small number of incidents.

Those arrested were detained on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon, obstruction of police and breaching the public order act.

Scotland Yard said one person was injured during the protest but their condition was not known.

Thousands of people gathered outside the high commission to chant and wave Pakistani and Kashmiri flags during the demonstration.

The London demonstration happened as about seven million Kashmiris stayed indoors for the 13th day of an unprecedented security lock-down and communications blackout.

The lock-down in Indian-occupied Kashmir was brought in just before a presidential order to subsume the Muslim-majority region into India's federal government by revoking Article 370 of the constitution and downgrading the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.