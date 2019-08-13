More rain predicted for Karachi, Hyderabad on Thursday and Friday

ISLAMABAD: Met office has informed that another monsoon low pressure has developed over northwest Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas and likely to move westwards and reach Rajasthan (India) on Thursday.



Strong monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal and Arabian sea are likely to penetrate northern parts of the country from Tuesday (evening/night) and expected to intensify from Wednesday.

A strong westerly wave is also likely to interact with monsoon currents on Wednesday. Under the influence of this weather system:

Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm are expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Tuesday (evening/night) to Saturday.

Scattered heavy to very heavy falls are also expected in Hazara, Malakand, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir on Wednesday and Thursday.

Scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls are expected in Mirpurkhas and Thatta divisions, while light/moderate rain is also expected in Hyderabad and Karachi divisions on Thursday and Friday.

Scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm also expected in Central/South Punjab (Sahiwal, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur divisions) from Wednesday (evening/night) to Friday. While at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad divisions during the period.