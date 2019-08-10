Heavy rain lashes Karachi, three people electrocuted

KARACHI: At least three people died of electrocution after heavy rain hit different parts of Karachi on Saturday, Geo News reported.



Heavy rain with thunderstorm lashed Defence, Clifton, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Malir, Gulshan, Landhi, Shah Latif Town, Korangi, Soldier Bazar, Manghopir, Nazimabad, New Karachi, Surjani Town and other areas.

According to Geo News, at least three people died of electrocution in different areas during the rain.

Karachi is likely to receive intermittent rain during the next 36 to 40 hours, said Met Office earlier today after the port city started receiving rain on Saturday morning.

Authorities in the city have asked the citizens to stay away from power poles and remain indoors during the rain.

According to the Met Office, the second spell of monsoon is stronger than the previous one.