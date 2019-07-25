Heavy rainfall forecast for Karachi on Monday, Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast isolated heavy falls in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Kalat and Makran divisions on Monday and Tuesday.



In its weather advisory, the PMD predicted monsoon rains/wind-thunderstorm in Sindh and parts of Balochistan from Sunday to Tuesday.

The Met Office informed that monsoon currents presently active over upper parts of the country are expected to spread to central and southern parts of the country during next 24-48 hours.

Meanwhile a Low Pressure Area is likely to develop over Indian Rajasthan on Sunday. Under the influence of this Low Pressure Area (LPA) widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm are expected in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kalat and Makran divisions from Sunday to Tuesday.

Scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated moderate to heavy falls) are also expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Zhob, Sibbi and Naseerabad divisions during the period.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in lower Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Kalat and Makran divisions) on Monday and Tuesday.