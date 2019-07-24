Oil and gas reservoir discovered in Sindh: OGDCL

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has revealed the discovery of oil and gas reservoir in district Sanghar of Sindh province.



According to OGDCL statement, the oil and gas reservoir was discovered in Pandhi area of Sanghar.

The statement said, “the joint venture of Bitrism Block comprising of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as operator (95 percent) and Government Holdings (Pvt) Limited (5 Percent carried) has discovered oil and gas from its exploratory well Pandhi # 01, which is located in district Sanghar, Sindh province.”

The structure of Pandhi # 01 was delineated, drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in house expertise. The well was drilled down to the depth of 3600 meters. The well has tested 9.12 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas and 520 barrels per day of oil through choke at Wellhead flowing pressure of 840 Pounds per square inch (Psi) from Lower Goru (Basal Sand) Formation.



