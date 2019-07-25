Pakistan weather forecast: Thursday 25-07-2019

Karachi: Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm (isolated heavy to very heavy falls) are expected in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, according to Met Office on Thursday.

Scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm (isolated moderate to heavy falls) is also expected in Kohat, Bannu, D.I Khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, D.G Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.

