Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday 20-07-2019

Rain-thundershower/windstorm is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, D.G khan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Peshawar, D.I khan, Malakand, Sargodha, Multan, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Zhob and Kalat divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.



Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain-thundershower/windstorm occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, D.G. Khan, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Sialkot (AP 56, City 01), Kot addu 47, Sahiwal 41, Hafizabad 34, Sargodha 26, Joharabad 25, Faisalabad 20, Gujranwala 17, Layyah 10, Mangla 09, Chakwal 08, Murree 07, Okara 06, Bahawalnagar 05, M.B.Din, Jhang 03, Bhakkar 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (upper 23,Lower 02), Kakul 17, Malamjabba 09, Peshawar (City 05, A/P 01), Balakot, Parachinar 05, Saidu Sharif 02, Kashmir: Garidupatta 52, Muzaffarabad (AP 14, City 03) & Rawalakot 04.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Nokkundi 46°C, Dalbandin 45°C and Sibbi 43°C.