Karachi rain likely to continue till Eid morning

Karachi is likely to receive intermittent rain during the next 36 to 40 hours, said Met Office after the port city started receiving rain on Saturday morning.



Authorities in the city have asked the citizens to stay away from power poles and remain indoors during the rain.

According to the Met Office, the second spell of monsoon is stronger than the previous one which had caused heavy rain in the city wreaking havoc with electricity networks and drainage system.

Over a dozen people had lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the commercial hub of the nation which is home to at least 20 million people.

The current system is expected to cause rain till the morning of Eid-ul-Azha.

The Met Office said the weather would remain pleasant amid overcast conditions on the second and third day of Eid.