close
Sun Aug 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 11, 2019

Karachiites flood internet with flooding videos

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Aug 11, 2019

KARACHI: Torrential rains have created critical situation in the metropolis with Karachi’s posh areas including the Defence Housing Authority submerged under rain water and majority of residents without electricity for the last many hours.

The K-Electric has urged the administration to declare emergency in the city as at least eight people died in rain related incidents mostly due to electrocution.

The Karachiites woke up to heavy rain today that continued till noon submerging the whole city. The internet was flooded with pictures and videos by the social media users questioning planning of the government despite prior warning by the Met Office.

Army was also called in to rescue the people stranded  in rain waters.

Sindh Chief  Minister Murad Ali Shah  visited several areas earlier today to  monitor the  situation. He supervised rescue operation at the Korangi Causeway where heavy machinery was  used to rescue the passengers.


Latest News

More From Pakistan