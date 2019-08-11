Karachiites flood internet with flooding videos

KARACHI: Torrential rains have created critical situation in the metropolis with Karachi’s posh areas including the Defence Housing Authority submerged under rain water and majority of residents without electricity for the last many hours.



The K-Electric has urged the administration to declare emergency in the city as at least eight people died in rain related incidents mostly due to electrocution.

The Karachiites woke up to heavy rain today that continued till noon submerging the whole city. The internet was flooded with pictures and videos by the social media users questioning planning of the government despite prior warning by the Met Office.

Army was also called in to rescue the people stranded in rain waters.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited several areas earlier today to monitor the situation. He supervised rescue operation at the Korangi Causeway where heavy machinery was used to rescue the passengers.



