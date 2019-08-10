One hurt in Norway mosque shooting, suspect arrested

Oslo: A gunman armed with multiple weapons went on a shooting spree in a mosque in a suburb of the Norwegian capital Oslo on Saturday, injuring one worshipper before being arrested, police and witnesses said.



The head of the mosque described the assailant as white and said he was wearing a helmet and a uniform.

"One person is shot. The severity of that person´s injuries is unknown. One suspect is arrested. The police are working at the location," Oslo police said on Twitter.

The shooting occurred at the al-Noor Islamic centre in the town of Baerum, an Oslo suburb.

Police said there was no indication that more people were involved.

They said they had no information about the suspect, other than he was described as "white".

"One of our members has been shot by a white man with a helmet and uniform," Irfan Mushtaq, head of the mosque, told local newspaper Budstikka.

He later told broadcaster TV2 that the man had carried multiple weapons.

"An ethnically Norwegian man with a shotgun and pistols entered the mosque and broke glass windows. He started shooting around him," Mushtaq said.