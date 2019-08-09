Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem told to go to Pakistan for speaking over Kashmir issue

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi recently faced a lot of backlash after speaking up against the atrocities being carried out in Occupied Kashmir. The actress voiced her opinion on the withdrawal of ‘Article 370’ by the Indian Government after which she was told to "go to Pakistan”, along with her brother Saqib Saleem who came out in her support.



The actress took to her Twitter account to voice her support for the Kashmiris which angered the Indian extremists who started threatening her.

Qureshi tweeted that people did not know what was actually going on in Kashmir and the hardships being faced by Kashmiris, thus, the oblivious public should refrain from commenting on the issue and try to understand what was actually going on.

“Every1 with opinions on #Kashmir.I humbly say this-you have no idea of the life,bloodshed & loss of Kashmiris(Pandits&Muslims)

Pls refrain from irresponsible commentary.There are people - women,children,old&sick people. Put urself in their shoes at this very moment & be sensitive," she tweeted.

The tweet angered Indian extremists as they criticized Huma by calling her a propagandist and telling her to go to Pakistan.

One person went as far as saying that it was people like her who tear apart the country.

Amidst all the hateful tweets being hurled at Huma, her brother came to her support as he responded to his sister’s critics saying, “I am a proud Indian who loves his country. But if I feel like somethings amiss I will ask questions. If you got a problem with that then I am afraid its your problem to take care of. Some of you are hell bent on sending me to Pakistan .Pls don't worry abt me I am fine where i am.”

While responding to a user saying nothing wrong was happening in Kashmir, Saqib, in a sarcastic tweet said, "Everything was ok - just a communication blackout, curfew lockdown, under house arrest for certain political figures and an uncertain future for the people – nothing major."

Saqib also tweeted saying that such hate did not bring any good and that people should come out of the Hindu-Muslim rift.

The actor also went on to thank those who supported him in the Twitter war and also sent love to the haters.

Huma and Saqib hail from Occupied Kashmir and have not been able to contact their family members in the area. They spoke up about the issue after stars like Dia Mirza and Zaira Wasim broke their silence on the actions of the Indian government.