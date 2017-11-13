Mon November 13, 2017
Movies

Web Desk
November 13, 2017

Salman Khan all set for his new venture, Race 3

Just when Salman Khan tweeted his closing pictures from the sets of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, he also posted a new picture from his new venture.

After Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan will next be seen in Race 3.

Khan decided to treat his fans with his first look of Race 3 just half an hour after sharing the last day pic of Tiger Zinda Hai. Looking as well-dressed as ever, Salman is seen holding a gun in his hand wearing a suit.

The poster have left the fans thrilled and excited about Salman Khan in Race 3- making his debut in the Race franchise after all.

Race 3 is produced by Ramesh S. Taurani while the film cast includes, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah.

 

