Royal Family ‘sick’ of ‘pointless, undignified’ Prince Harry: ‘Pure potshots!’

The royals are reportedly ‘feeling weary’ of the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, following the latest potshot at Queen’s expense.
Royal commentator Rebecca English issued this assertion in her latest interview with Express UK.
She spoke of how ‘weary’ the royals have become of Prince Harry’s potshots and added, “all three royal households were united yesterday in determination not to be dragged into a public slanging match.”
She was also quoted saying, “They believe it is pointless and undignified and want to help keep lines of communication open with him for his grandmother's sake.”
“Charles is said by some to be 'weary' of the constant wranglings but buoyed by the fact he got to see his son last week.”
“Clarence House said it would 'not be drawn into commenting on a private meeting' but one source said Charles and Camilla had appeared 'pleased' after getting to see Harry and Meghan at Windsor.”
Fuming at Scarlett Johansson, Disney executives demanded that the lawsuit be settled through arbitration
The props from Christopher Reeve´s "Superman" and the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy will headline Monday´s sale of...
Disney´s total global ticket sales for 2019 so far were due to pass an unprecedented $10 billion on Monday, the...
Major studio releases are not eligible for the Spirit Awards. The prizes are still seen as an strong indicator of the...
The movie, starring Samuel L Jackson, is based on the true story of two black businessmen who hired a working-class...
Madonna fans have taken to court to sue the megastar over the increasing amount of times she has been late during...