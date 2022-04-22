Royal Family ‘sick’ of ‘pointless, undignified’ Prince Harry: ‘Pure potshots!’

File Footage

The royals are reportedly ‘feeling weary’ of the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, following the latest potshot at Queen’s expense.



Royal commentator Rebecca English issued this assertion in her latest interview with Express UK.

She spoke of how ‘weary’ the royals have become of Prince Harry’s potshots and added, “all three royal households were united yesterday in determination not to be dragged into a public slanging match.”

She was also quoted saying, “They believe it is pointless and undignified and want to help keep lines of communication open with him for his grandmother's sake.”

“Charles is said by some to be 'weary' of the constant wranglings but buoyed by the fact he got to see his son last week.”

“Clarence House said it would 'not be drawn into commenting on a private meeting' but one source said Charles and Camilla had appeared 'pleased' after getting to see Harry and Meghan at Windsor.”