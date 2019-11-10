Madonna slapped by lawsuit for arriving hours late to her concerts

Madonna fans have taken to court to sue the megastar over the increasing amount of times she has been late during concerts.

The recent lawsuit came during her Madame X Tour, according to legal documents which TMZ acquired.

The lawsuit was issued by a Florida resident who planned to attend a concert at Miami Beach. The concert was pushed back about two to three hours to accommodate for the star’s tardiness. The man suing Madonna bought three concert tickets which totaled up to $1,024.95 for Madonna’s Dec 17, 2019 show.

When the man reportedly purchased the tickets, the show was reported to start at around 8:30pm. However, in order to accommodate her change of plans, the concert was rescheduled to 10:30pm.

The man revealed that he tried to resell the tickets on Ticketmaster after Live Nation refused to refund him the money he spent. The main reason for obtaining refunds was because: "Ticketholders had to work and go to school the next day, which prevented them from attending a concert that would end at around 1:00 a.m.," the suit stipulates.

"Hollander attempted, without success, to obtain a refund for the three tickers purchased for the Madonna concert," it was added.



The suit further stated: "Due to the change in the start times ... all tickets purchased by Hollander and all class members suffered an extreme loss in value, making it impossible for Hollander and all class members to recover the amount paid for said tickets by reselling them."

After gathering a mass of like-minded, infuriated and distraught fans, Hollander filed for a lawsuit against the star on the grounds of contract breach and negligent misrepresentation, as well as for seeking reimbursement for incurred damages.

This is appears to not be the first time the star has appeared late to her own shows, KVVU reported that fans ended up booing Madonna and chanted for refunds after she appeared two hours late for her 10:30pm concert.

During one of her shows, the star appeared on the stage and reportedly apologized for being late, however her apology fell on deaf ears due to how stale it appeared to be.

HitFix reports that Madonna stated: “I want to apologize for being late. We had many changes to make from Europe to America, and I wanted the show to be perfect for you because my fans deserve it and quite frankly I deserve it.”

She also posted a video on twitter earlier on Saturday morning in which she is seated atop a piano and can be heard saying, Here's something that you all need to understand. And that is, that a queen is never late,"

Her video was captioned, “F.A.C.T.S .................... #madamextheatre #thecolosseum.”

The boiling point for most fans who chose to leave the concert due to timing was because it appeared as though Madonna had no profound opening act apart from a DJ spinning some music beforehand.



This lead many to question the need for showing up so late.