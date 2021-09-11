Meghan and Harry not bringing daughter Lilibet to UK, claim royal experts

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are more likely to have the christening of their daughter Lilibet in the US than UK, in spite of reports claiming they are headed back to the Queen.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex won’t be flying back to the Queen for the christening of their daughter Lilibet, royal experts have claimed.
While speaking True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, royal experts said that the couple is unlikely to visit anytime soon.
According to royal editor of Hello! Emily Nash said: “I think it is fairly unlikely.”
Moreover, royal historian Dr Andrew Lownie and Sunday Times royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah also shared the same view.
"I think given Harry and Meghan decided that they want their life to be in America and Lilibet was born in America - I'm not sure she will be baptised quite yet, she's very little,” said Nash.
On the other hand, royal author Richard Fitzwilliam told the Express: "Harry and Meghan’s relations with the British press went badly downhill when Archie was christened in private and the names of the godparents were not released.”
"The Sussexes were emphatic that they intended to do things their own way and so it has proved. It must be likely that she will be christened in California though there are rumours of a possible christening at Windsor,” she said.
