Naomi Campbell says she gave up her love life to reach the top of modelling career

Fashion icon Naomi Campbell is shedding light on the sacrifices she had to make to reach the pinnacle of success in her career as a model.

While in conversation with The Cut on Monday, the supermodel, 51, says she gave up a lot in her personal life to be the globally-renowned model that she is today.

“I’d say the sacrifice is really finding that soul mate who will understand you,” she said.

“I’m strong, but I’m also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise,” added Campbell, who has never been married.

Campbell has been romantically linked to a number of high-profile celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro, rapper Skepta and singer Liam Payne of One Direction.

The model was also briefly engaged to U2 bassist Adam Clayton in 1993. Campbell also got engaged to businessman Flavio Briatore but they parted ways in 2002.