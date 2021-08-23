Slipknot rocker Corey Taylor down with COVID-19: ‘I’m absolutely devastated’

Corey Taylor said in the video he wouldn’t be able to perform at the Astronomicon event in Ann Arbor

Globally renowned singer Corey Taylor has tested positive for COVID-19 even after receiving the double shot against the virus.

The 47-year-old Slipknot rocker posted a Facebook video where he announced his diagnosis and that he was self-isolating.

Taylor said in the video he wouldn’t be able to perform at the Astronomicon event in Ann Arbor, Michigan which was on Friday, owing to his diagnosis.

“I hope everybody’s well, I wish I had better news. I woke up today and tested positive, and I’m very, very sick. I am absolutely devastated, I am so sorry. I hope everyone has a good time, and I promise you I will absolutely try to get back out there as soon as I can,” he said.

“I should be okay — it’s just the flu. I’m vaccinated so I’m not worried, but I certainly would not want to spread it to anyone else, so, everybody be safe out there,” he went on to say.

“I will see you again, promise,” he added.