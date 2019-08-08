Gwenyth Paltrow opens about equation with Chris Martin, his girlfriend Dakota Johnson

Coldplay front man, Chris Martin, and 'Avengers: Endgame' star, Gwyneth Paltrow, have remained in the spotlight for their relationships following their divorce in 2016.

Following their divorce, Paltrow went on to marry Brad Falchuk, whereas, Chris is currently dating Dakota Johnson. However, the two have been very supportive of each other as they come to co-parent their children Apple Martin, 15, and Moses Martin, 13.

Recently a source told to E!News that Gwenyth 'really liked' Dakota. "Gwyneth really likes Dakota and she likes Chris and Dakota together as a couple," the source revealed.

Gwenyth, apparently is such a huge fan of her ex’s girlfriend that she helped in reconciling the couple when they were having issues earlier this year. According to a source for Us Weekly, Paltrow was the voice of reason for the couple getting back together. “Gwyneth is the one who pushed them to do it,” the source said.

"Dakota has always fit in really well and felt like part of the family when they all hang out. She's very mature, she's smart and she's interesting. They have a lot to talk about," the insider added. Not only does Gwyneth like Dakota, but it has also been revealed that Dakota gets along well with Martin's children, which makes Paltrow “happy”.

"Gwyneth doesn't get too involved in Chris' business but she does want him to be happy and supports him. She has seen how happy he is with Dakota and that's a good thing for everyone," the grapevine revealed.

Martin and Johnson started dating in 2017 and are becoming pretty serious, even considering marriage. “Chris is very young at heart so it makes sense for him to be with someone younger,” a source told US Weekly.