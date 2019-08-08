close
Thu Aug 08, 2019
Pakistan

August 8, 2019

Pakistan weather forecast: Thursday 08-08-2019

Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, D.G Khan, Kalat, Hazara divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Bahawalpur, Multan, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, Kohat, D.I.Khan, Zhob, Sibbi divisions, and at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions.

