Tue Aug 06, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 6, 2019

Quetta blast kills two, leaves 10 injured

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 06, 2019

QUETTA: Two people were killed while ten sustained injured in an explosion at Quetta’s Mission Road area on Tuesday.

Reports revealed that the incident occurred at a local market in the provincial capital that targeted the Hazara community.

Quetta DIG Abdul Razzaq Chema while talking to the media revealed that the wounded have now been moved to the Civil Hospital and hailed majorly from the Hazara community.

It was further revealed that amongst the injured individuals, two children were also included.

On the other hand, police revealed that the motive of the attack thus far remains unknown. 

