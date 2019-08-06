Quetta blast kills two, leaves 10 injured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: Two people were killed while ten sustained injured in an explosion at Quetta’s Mission Road area on Tuesday.
Reports revealed that the incident occurred at a local market in the provincial capital that targeted the Hazara community.
Quetta DIG Abdul Razzaq Chema while talking to the media revealed that the wounded have now been moved to the Civil Hospital and hailed majorly from the Hazara community.
It was further revealed that amongst the injured individuals, two children were also included.
On the other hand, police revealed that the motive of the attack thus far remains unknown.
