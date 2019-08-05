close
Mon Aug 05, 2019
Sports

AFP
August 5, 2019

Australia win first Ashes Test, crushing England by 251 runs

Sports

AFP
Mon, Aug 05, 2019

Birmingham: Australia beat England by 251 runs to win the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Monday.

England, set a target of 398 to win, collapsed to 146 all out on the last day, with Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon taking 6-49 and fast bowler Pat Cummins 4-32.

Victory gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

