Australia win first Ashes Test, crushing England by 251 runs

Birmingham: Australia beat England by 251 runs to win the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Monday.



England, set a target of 398 to win, collapsed to 146 all out on the last day, with Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon taking 6-49 and fast bowler Pat Cummins 4-32.

Victory gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.