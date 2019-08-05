Australia win first Ashes Test, crushing England by 251 runs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Birmingham: Australia beat England by 251 runs to win the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Monday.
England, set a target of 398 to win, collapsed to 146 all out on the last day, with Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon taking 6-49 and fast bowler Pat Cummins 4-32.
Victory gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
