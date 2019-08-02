close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
August 2, 2019

England’s Burns hits maiden Test century

Sports

AFP
Fri, Aug 02, 2019

Birmingham, United Kingdom: England batsman Rory Burns hit his maiden Test century on the second day of the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Friday.

Surrey opening batsman Burns, 82 not out at tea, spent 36 balls in the ´nervous 90s´ and for more than half an hour could not get beyond 92.

But the 28-year-old left-hander eventually got to three figures for the first time in eight Tests with a quick single against Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon, having then faced 224 balls including 14 fours.

After a third umpire review confirmed Burns had made his ground, he was able to soak up the applause of a packed and sun-drenched crowd, with England then 205-4 in reply to Australia´s first-innings 284.

Latest News

More From Sports