Mickey Arthur recommends Sarfaraz’s dismissal as captain to PCB

Head coach of the Pakistan team, Mickey Arthur has recommended the dismissal of Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain, to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday.

As per a report citing a source, Arthur pitched in the name of fast bowler Shadab Khan as a replacement for Sarfaraz in limited-overs format while the Test side should be handed over to Babar Azam.

“Arthur did have some negative things to say about Sarfaraz's captaincy skills to the members,” the source was cited to have said to the Committee headed by PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan.

"I need two more years with the Pakistan team and then I can deliver remarkable results," he added.

Before advancing the endorsements to PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, Wasim Khan will be going into one last session later on Wednesday.

On the other hand, it was also reported that Arthur’s arguments and clarifications over the performances and selection decisions had also not managed to leave an impact on the Committee members.

"The members were not satisfied with his argument that after the 2017 Champions Trophy the fielding standards of the Pakistan team went down after the forced exit of fielding coach, Australian Steve Rixon,” it was revealed by the source.

"Arthur made a big deal out of Rixon's sudden departure in August 2018 as he had issues with the PCB management over delayed payments," it was revealed further.

Moreover, it was also revealed that Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardena was also recommended as a probable replacement but was brushed off over not being able to offer a heftier pay considering his current stint with Mumbai Indians.