PCB decides not to renew Mickey Arthur's contract: report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided not to renew head coach Mickey Arthur’s contract, according to Daily Jang.

Pakistan’s recent against India is likely to bring drastic changes in the national cricket team as it is being reported that PCB is reluctant to extend its agreement with head coach Mickey Arthur who has been serving the team for last three years.

The board has decided to send him back home after the ongoing World Cup, according to the report.

Mickey Arthur’s lobbying and diplomacy does not seem to work this time around and it has been decided in principle to sack him regardless of how the national team performed in the remaining matches of the World Cup.

Arthur has been under fire since his alleged rift with senior players reported in national and international media during Pakistan -England series.

Inzamam-ul-Haque was reportedly in England to defuse the tensions in the dressing room after the reports of rifts emerged.

Mickey Arthur had dismissed reports that he had any rift with any player in the team.

The board reportedly is not happy with some of the decisions taken by Arthur as head coach.



