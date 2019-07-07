PCB will decide about my captaincy: Sarfaraz

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said that it is the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) who will decide to retain me or not as captain.

He denied all such rumors of his quitting the captaincy and said that he is not resigning as captain because it was PCB who had appointed him as captain and only they would have to decide about retaining or removing him as captain.

He was speaking at a press conference here at the National Stadium a few hours after arriving home on Sunday.

Sarfaraz said that he was disappointed that his team could not reach the semi-final stage of the ICC World Cup 2019 but the performance of the team was not bad as it has given us three young stars in Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

He praised their performance and said that all the experts in the tournament appreciated them.

He said these three young stars would become the mega stars of the World Cup 2023