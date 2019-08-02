Trump renews vow to mediate between Pakistan and India on Kashmir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: US President Donald Trump has renewed his vow to help Pakistan and India resolve Kashmir issue if both the countries wanted him to, days after he made the offer in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.
When a reporter sought his comment on India's refusal to accept his offer, he said "Well, that's up to-really up to Prime Minister Modi".
Referring to his recent meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan , the US president said "I met with Prime Minister Khan; I got along great with — I think they’re a fantastic people, Khan and Modi. I mean, I would imagine they can get along very well'.
Asked how does he want to resolve he Kashmir issue, Trump said "If I can — if they wanted me to, I would certainly intervene".
During his meeting with Imran Khan on July 22, the Trump offered to mediate the decades-long Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India, a move that signaled a shift in long-standing US policy that the issue must be solved bilaterally.
"If I can help, I would love to be a mediator," Trump said at the White House, where he was hosting Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. "If I can do anything to help, let me know."
