Eid-ul- Adha moon sighting on Friday

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chaired by Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would be held in Karachi on Friday, August 2 (29, Zulqaida,1440,Hijri) for sighting of the crescent of Zul-Hijja, said an official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.



Talking to APP, he said the other members of committee would attend Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees at their respective places.

The meeting of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) committee would be held at Ministry of Religious Affairs, near General Post Office (GPO) Islamabad.

All information about the positioning of the crescent could be conveyed to Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Cell No.

0300-9285203 and 0321-2022000; Hafiz Abdul Qudoos, Deputy Director (Q) on Cell No 0333-2697051 and Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi on 021-99261412 and 021-99261413. Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received.

Public Holidays

The federal government has announced four public holidays on Eid-ul-Azha, according to a notification issued by Interior Ministry.

The notification for public holidays was issued here on Wednesday.

Govt employees to enjoy nine Eid holidays



Government employees will enjoy nine holidays of Eidul Azha this year and for it they will have to take leave for August 16 (Friday).

The government has announced four holidays on the occasion of Eidul Azha from August 12 to 15, but Saturday and Sunday which are weekly off days will start from August 10 to 11.

The government offices in the federal government close on August 9 and will open on August 19 at 9:00am. -APP/Web Desk