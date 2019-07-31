Federal government announces four public holidays on Eid-ul-Azha

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced four public holidays on Eid-ul-Azha, according to a notification issued by Interior Ministry.
The notification for public holidays was issued here on Wednesday.
According to the notification, August 12 to August 15 (Monday to Thursday) has been declared public holiday for Eid-ul-Azha.
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced four public holidays on Eid-ul-Azha, according to a notification issued by Interior Ministry.
The notification for public holidays was issued here on Wednesday.
According to the notification, August 12 to August 15 (Monday to Thursday) has been declared public holiday for Eid-ul-Azha.