Wed Jul 31, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
Federal government announces four public holidays on Eid-ul-Azha

Wed, Jul 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced four public holidays on Eid-ul-Azha, according to a notification issued by Interior Ministry.

The notification for public holidays was issued here on Wednesday.

According to the notification, August 12 to August 15 (Monday to Thursday) has been declared public holiday for Eid-ul-Azha.

