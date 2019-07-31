Available resources to be optimally utilized for safeguard of aerial frontiers: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD: “Available resources are to be optimally utilized to ensure operational readiness for safeguard of aerial frontiers”, said Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air force.



He was addressing the Air Staff Presentation meeting held at Air Headquarters Islamabad.

Air Staff Presentation is quarterly held to take stock of the operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force.

Addressing the Principal Staff Officers, Air Officers, Field Commanders and Airmen, the Air Chief further said, that being the custodians of a sparkling legacy of brave air warriors, each personnel of PAF displayed selfless devotion and matchless grit during operation “Swift Retort”.

He added, “we thank Almighty Allah for giving us the strength to valiantly fight against the aggression of our adversary”.

He also reiterated his resolve to give a befitting response to the enemy in case of any misadventure in the future as well.