Air Chief visits Polish Armed Forces Headquarters

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force visited the Polish Armed Forces Headquarters on Wednesday.



On arrival, he was received by General Commander of the Polish Armed Forces Lt. General Jaroslaw Mika while 1st Deputy Commander of the Polish Armed Forces Major General Jan Sliwka and Brigadier General Jacek Pszczola, Inspector Polish Air Force were also present at the occasion.

He was presented the Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the Polish Armed Forces.

Later, on matters of professional interest were discussed.

The Air Chief highlighted the selfless contributions by the Polish officers during the infancy of PAF and acknowledged their role in its development and modernization.

Officials from both countries agreed to further enhance and expand mutual collaboration and defence ties between the two countries in general and the air forces in particular.

Later in the day, the Air Chief met Mr Marek Lapinski, Deputy Minister of Defence and Major General Dariusz Lukowski, Deputy Chief of the General Staff.

Various matters of bilateral cooperation were discussed during these meetings.

The Air Chief is on an official visit to Poland on the special invitation of Polish Air Force.