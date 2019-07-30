Air Commodore Syed Ahmer Raza appointed as new PAF Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Air Commodore Syed Ahmer Raza has been appointed as the official spokesperson of Pakistan Air Force.



Air Commodore Syed Ahmer Raza was commissioned in the GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1994. During his career, he has commanded a Flying Squadron and a Support Wing.

In his staff appointments, he has served as Staff Operations Officer at an Operational Base and Member Operations at Establishment Review Board, Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

He is a qualified flying instructor and has served as Instructor Pilot at Primary Flying Training Wing, PAF Academy Asghar Khan.

He is a graduate of PAF Air War College and Malaysian Armed Forces Staff College.

In recognition of his outstanding services and thorough professionalism, he has been awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).