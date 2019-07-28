PTI's Alamgir Khan released after brief arrest following clash with PPP workers

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Alamgir Khan, who was taken into custody on Sunday along with three other members of his FixIt campaign following a brawl with Pakistan People’s Party workers, was released after a brief period.

The clash had taken place on Sunday when the Member of the National Assembly was leading a protest outside the office of Saeed Ghani, the minister of Sindh for local government.

The protest took a violent turn leading to multiple injuries.

Subsequent to the FixIt chief’s arrest, Khurram Sher Zaman responded claiming that the party members were assaulted by police and the PPP workers while senior superintendent of police (SSP) South district Sheeraz Nazeer, refuted the allegations, reiterating that the clash led to injuries from both parties.